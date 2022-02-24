Energy Alert
Mid-South church with missionaries in Ukraine asks for prayers amid Russian invasion

Mid-South church with missionaries in Ukraine asks for prayers amid Russian invasion
By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The crisis in Ukraine is hitting close to home for a Cordova church that supports several missionaries currently in the country.

“What we’re hearing is really discouraging,” said Pastor Eric Gentry of Highland Church of Christ in Cordova.

Gentry says the last few weeks have been nerve-wracking following the crisis in Ukraine.

“We support several missionaries in Ukraine who are near central and significant cities in Ukraine right now, and so we are hearing from them this morning and over the last few weeks,” Gentry said.

The missionaries are there working in several capacities, including working with college students, nonprofits, and local churches spreading the Gospel. Thankfully, Gentry says those missionaries are okay, but it’s a fluid situation.

“In some ways, we’ve been preparing for this over the last few weeks, and so although we’re certainly alarmed and concerned, we have done some preparation in advance for this. But ultimately, we’re appealing to the Lord right now to intervene in ways that we can’t,” he said.

Gentry kept details vague in order to protect and keep the missionaries in Ukraine safe.

He says the church is limited in what it can do at the moment, but there’s power in prayer.

“I think the most important thing that everybody can be doing is to pray. At this point, we’re limited in what we’re able to do. Even our ability to send resources there or to evacuate anyone, our abilities are extremely limited now,” Gentry said.

Gentry adds Highland Church of Christ will soon release more details on ways the community can help.

To stay up to date, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

