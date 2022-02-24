Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia

More than 900 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSIA (CNN) - Independent monitors say more than 900 people were detained in anti-war protests around Russia Thursday.

Independent monitoring group OVD Info reports at least 981 protesters were taken into custody in 46 Russian cities.

Demonstrations without a permit are illegal in Russia, but individual, single-person protests are allowed.

The protests come after Russia began an attack on Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Zach Holder says we're not out of the woods yet.
Winter Storm Warning: Tens of thousands without power; more freezing rain expected
Poinsett County deputies are at the scene of a bus sliding off the road Wednesday afternoon...
School bus slides off road in Poinsett County
A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with murder after police said...
Murder suspect held on $5 million bond
The pack
Jonesboro mayor reacts to anti-Semitic packets left on residents’ lawns
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify attacks in Ukraine
The Russian Embassy is seen in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, following the invasion of...
US expels Russia’s No. 2 diplomat at Washington embassy
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war