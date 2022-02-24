Energy Alert
Mother: “My son did not get a plea deal.”

A mother whose son was killed in a highway work zone crash in May 2020 near Tyronza told lawmakers Wednesday she wants the law strengthened involving injuries or deaths from tragedies like hers.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A mother whose son was killed in a highway work zone crash in May 2020 near Tyronza told lawmakers Wednesday she wants the law strengthened involving injuries or deaths from tragedies like hers.

Stacie Brayfield testified in front of the Arkansas Senate Committee on Transportation, Technology, and Legislative Affairs Committee Wednesday in Little Rock.

The committee heard discussion about an interim study proposal to create additional penalties for traffic violations that result in the death or injury of construction personnel.

Brayfield’s son, Preston, was killed in the May 2020 crash along I-555 near Tyronza.

Stacie Brayfield said she has worked to get justice on the issue since that day. Kristopher Gould was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a negligent homicide charge in the case.

She told lawmakers she has gotten support from people in the county but said “the Good Ole Boy system in Poinsett County is alive and well.”

Stacie also believes her son did not get a plea deal in the case.

The proposal, which would be heard in the 2023 regular session, would create a penalty of a $1,000 fine and at least a one-year jail sentence, or both if construction personnel is injured and a $7,500 fine and at least a 15-year jail sentence if the construction personnel is killed.

Under the proposal, construction personnel would include an ArDOT employee, a city or county road department employee, a contractor, or a contractor for the city or the county.

