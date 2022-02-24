Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ohio man sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing puppy by submerging dog in water, freezing her

Phil Savelli is shown in court.
Phil Savelli is shown in court.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - The Mentor man who pleaded guilty in December 2021 to killing his girlfriend’s dog was back in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday morning.

Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail on three counts of cruelty to animals. After his release from jail, Savelli was ordered by the judge to also serve three years on controlled probation.

Investigators with the Highland Heights Police Department said Savelli was caught on security video submerging the 10-month-old Yorkshire terrier in a water-filled sink before putting the dog in the freezer more than once until she died.

Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing his girlfriend's dog.
Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing his girlfriend's dog.(Source: Highland Heights police)

“What would motivate a grown man to go out of his way to inflict suffering on a four-pound defenseless puppy?” said Helga Semaj, CoCo’s owner.

Savelli then put the dog back in the bed where the girlfriend found her, according to police.

In Ohio, cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

Savelli did not offer an explanation as to why he killed CoCo, but he did offer an apology to those affected by the incident.

“I am sorry for any undue stress and anguish that this has caused,” he said. “I love you all. I need to do better and I will do better.”

Savelli is not allowed to own a pet for an indefinite amount of time, according to the judge.

“If Phil can kill a tiny, defenseless puppy, what else is he capable of? Would you trust him along with your pets or children?” Semaj said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.
Early-morning storms down trees, power lines
Poinsett County deputies are at the scene of a bus sliding off the road Wednesday afternoon...
School bus slides off road in Poinsett County
Kade Holliday was indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud and is accused of transferring more than...
Former Craighead County Clerk pleads guilty to federal wire fraud
Winter weather is moving into Region 8, bringing with it the possibility of icy roads and power...
Winter Storm Warning: Slick roads reported throughout Region 8
After years of traveling either to Paragould or Jonesboro to do their grocery shopping,...
Grocery store coming to Brookland

Latest News

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame
Winter weather is moving into Region 8, bringing with it the possibility of icy roads and power...
Winter Storm Warning: Slick roads reported throughout Region 8
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
US drops name of Trump’s ‘China Initiative’ after criticism
As winter weather moved into the state Wednesday, candidates continued their trek to the state...
Candidates continue to file at Capitol