One dead, three injured in one-vehicle crash

A Fulton County man was killed and three others were injured Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash...
A Fulton County man was killed and three others were injured Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 62, according to the Arkansas State Police.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man was killed and three others were injured Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash.

According to Arkansas State Police, 21-year-old Edwin V. Borntreger of Salem was a passenger in a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 going east on Highway 62 around 12:25 p.m., Feb. 23 when the crash happened.

The truck was pulling a flatbed trailer with logs when it lost control on a downhill grade and crossed the westbound lanes. From there, the vehicle went off the east side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Austin Freeman and two passengers--37-year-old Willard Yoder and 56-year-old Scott Freeman, all of Salem, were taken to an area hospital.

There was sleet and freezing rain in the area when the crash happened and the road was icy, ASP said.

