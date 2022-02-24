Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

More Winter Weather Expected Today

February 24th, 2022
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (2/24)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As of 7 am, almost 33,000 were without power across Arkansas. Most of the freezing rain is along I-40 and that will be the focus for more ice and power outages until precipitation starts to make it further north. Light stuff this morning but another big round close to midday into the afternoon. Not many make it above freezing today. Precip comes to an end near or after 6 PM. Worst hit areas could see up to another half-inch of ice. Cold air lingers through the weekend. Another round of rain and mixed wintry precipitation arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs in the 50s look likely next week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain and sleet continue across Region 8.
Winter Storm Warning: Thousands without power
Poinsett County deputies are at the scene of a bus sliding off the road Wednesday afternoon...
School bus slides off road in Poinsett County
A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with murder after police said...
Murder suspect held on $5 million bond
The pack
Jonesboro mayor reacts to anti-Semitic packets left on residents’ lawns
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

Freezing rain and sleet continue across Region 8.
Winter Storm Warning: Thousands without power
State and local road crews worked throughout the night to clear streets and highways, but some...
Region 8 Road Report: Police urge drivers to ‘stay home’
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (2/24)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (2/24)
Freezing rain and sleet continue across Region 8.
GMR8: Freezing rain, sleet creating early morning troubles