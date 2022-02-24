More Winter Weather Expected Today

As of 7 am, almost 33,000 were without power across Arkansas. Most of the freezing rain is along I-40 and that will be the focus for more ice and power outages until precipitation starts to make it further north. Light stuff this morning but another big round close to midday into the afternoon. Not many make it above freezing today. Precip comes to an end near or after 6 PM. Worst hit areas could see up to another half-inch of ice. Cold air lingers through the weekend. Another round of rain and mixed wintry precipitation arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs in the 50s look likely next week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.