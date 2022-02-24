Region 8 Road Report: Police urge drivers to ‘stay home’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite the efforts of state and local road crews, several Region 8 roads remain ice-covered.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management said early Thursday that main thoroughfares were “generally in good shape” but secondary and tertiary roads were “a bit rougher.”
The OEM encouraged residents to stay home and enjoy the day.
The Paragould Police Department seconded the OEM’s advice, adding that if motorists needed to be out to “drive safely.”
Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman said roads in the Poinsett County town were mostly clear but “super slick” with black ice.
“Do not get out this morning if there is no need,” he warned on social media. “Stay warm.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol provided sage advice for motorists everywhere.
“Regardless of accumulation amounts in your area, even small amounts of winter precipitation can create hazardous driving conditions,” MSHP stated. “Slow down, increase your following distance, and use caution.”
If you’re traveling in Arkansas, Missouri, or Tennessee, check the roads before you go:
- Arkansas: IDriveArkansas
- Missouri: MODOT Traveler
- Tennessee: TDOT SmartWay
