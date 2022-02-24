Energy Alert
Region 8 Road Report: Police urge drivers to ‘stay home’

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite the efforts of state and local road crews, several Region 8 roads remain ice-covered.

The Greene County Office of Emergency Management said early Thursday that main thoroughfares were “generally in good shape” but secondary and tertiary roads were “a bit rougher.”

The OEM encouraged residents to stay home and enjoy the day.

Good Morning, Greene County! Main thoroughfares are generally in good shape thanks to our state and local road crews....

Posted by Greene County Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, February 24, 2022

The Paragould Police Department seconded the OEM’s advice, adding that if motorists needed to be out to “drive safely.”

Thanks to OEM Director Erik Wright for this early morning report. If you must be on the roadways today, please drive...

Posted by Paragould Police Department on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman said roads in the Poinsett County town were mostly clear but “super slick” with black ice.

“Do not get out this morning if there is no need,” he warned on social media. “Stay warm.”

It took me 20 minutes to defrost my car this morning. The main roads are mostly clear but super slick with black ice. Do not get out this morning if there is no need. Stay warm. Chief Jonathan Redman

Posted by Trumann Police Department on Thursday, February 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol provided sage advice for motorists everywhere.

“Regardless of accumulation amounts in your area, even small amounts of winter precipitation can create hazardous driving conditions,” MSHP stated. “Slow down, increase your following distance, and use caution.”

Regardless of accumulation amounts in your area - even small amounts of winter precipitation can create hazardous...

Posted by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday, February 24, 2022

If you’re traveling in Arkansas, Missouri, or Tennessee, check the roads before you go:

