Road conditions deteriorated fast

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sleet and freezing rain caused many roads to become slick across the area.

In Jonesboro, some of the main roads were clear to drive Wednesday night.

But, the roads still had a good amount of ice on slush on them, so the drivers were told the slower, the better.

There were a couple of wrecks and cars stopped on the side of Highway 63, going toward Lawrence County.

An officer in Lawrence County said the conditions on the highway are okay, but when people don’t see a lot of ice, they get ambitious and drive fast.

The officer said driving fast can cause those wrecks along the highway.

Roads in Jonesboro were treated for ice, according to the city spokesperson.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation also had trucks out scraping slush and ice off the roads Wednesday evening.

