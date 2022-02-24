Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck

JACKSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left traffic at a standstill.

Captain Rickey Morales with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a tractor-trailer slammed into a sand truck.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation website, the crash was located about 0.6 miles south of Exit 85 and affected the southbound lanes of Hwy. 67.

A tractor-trailer rig slammed into a sand truck Thursday morning on Highway 67 in Jackson County. (IDriveArkansas.com)

“There’s nothing but ice in that area,” Morales said.

He told Region 8 News that no one was injured.

