Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left traffic at a standstill.

Captain Rickey Morales with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a tractor-trailer slammed into a sand truck.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation website, the crash was located about 0.6 miles south of Exit 85 and affected the southbound lanes of Hwy. 67.

A tractor-trailer rig slammed into a sand truck Thursday morning on Highway 67 in Jackson County.
“There’s nothing but ice in that area,” Morales said.

He told Region 8 News that no one was injured.

