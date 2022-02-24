Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left traffic at a standstill.
Captain Rickey Morales with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a tractor-trailer slammed into a sand truck.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation website, the crash was located about 0.6 miles south of Exit 85 and affected the southbound lanes of Hwy. 67.
“There’s nothing but ice in that area,” Morales said.
He told Region 8 News that no one was injured.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.