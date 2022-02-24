Energy Alert
Weather alters Arkansas State baseball series vs. UAPB, doubleheader Sunday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Due to unplayable field conditions stemming from the recent winter storm in Northeast Arkansas, Arkansas State baseball’s series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff has been altered to a Sunday doubleheader.

The first game of the twinbill is set for noon at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field and will mark the home opener for the Red Wolves. The second game versus the Golden Lions will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Both games are set to be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

TICKETS

Tickets for Friday, Saturday or Sunday’s scheduled games will be honored for admission into the doubleheader.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

