1 killed, another injured in icy head-on collision

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas man died and another was injured when their vehicles collided head-on.

The crash happened at 7:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, on Highway 65 at Eleven Point River Bridge in Randolph County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Tyler Chaffin, 30, of Pocahontas was westbound when he lost control of his 2016 Chevrolet and crossed the center line, striking 29-year-old Nathan Johnston’s 1993 Ford head-on.

Johnston died of injuries he sustained in the collision. Chaffin was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

According to the preliminary report, the road was icy at the time of the crash.

