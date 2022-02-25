Body found on side of road

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead County road.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said the woman’s body was found Friday morning on the side of Highway 49B in Brookland.

No details at this time on the identity or how the woman might have died.

BREAKING | The Brookland Police Department and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death of a woman found on the side of Highway 49B in Brookland. Details to come. pic.twitter.com/hCMgyw1IrQ — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GriffinKAIT8) February 25, 2022

