Body found on side of road

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead County road.

Chief Deputy  Justin Rolland said the woman’s body was found Friday morning on the side of Highway 49B in Brookland.

No details at this time on the identity or how the woman might have died.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as details become available.

