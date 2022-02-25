Body found on side of road
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead County road.
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said the woman’s body was found Friday morning on the side of Highway 49B in Brookland.
No details at this time on the identity or how the woman might have died.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as details become available.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.