City of Van Buren, Mo. issues boil water advisory

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Van Buren issued a boil water advisory.

City leaders detected E. coli in water samples tested on February 24. The city is repeating the sample testing until the water is clear.

City leaders ask you to vigorously boil water for three minutes before use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption.

