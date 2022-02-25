Energy Alert
City of Van Buren, Mo. issues boil water advisory

(MGN / Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Van Buren issued a boil water advisory.

City leaders detected E. coli in water samples tested on February 24. The city is repeating the sample testing until the water is clear.

City leaders ask you to vigorously boil water for three minutes before use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption.

