Craighead County NAACP asks for thorough investigation in officer involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Craighead County chapter of the NAACP is calling for a "thorough, impartial and transparent" investigation into an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in Jonesboro. The group released a statement Friday afternoon on the officer-involved shooting involving Jayden Prunty

“The Craighead County NAACP is deeply saddened by the recent death of 22-year-old Jayden Prunty, who was shot and killed by a City of Jonesboro police officer. Our condolences go out to Jayden’s parents and the entire Prunty Family. Although the police department has released edited bodycam footage of the shooting, we call for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation of the circumstances that led to the death of this young Black man. The Jonesboro community and Jayden’s grieving loved ones deserve no less.”

Jonesboro police released an edited bodycam video of the incident on Feb. 9 in the 200 block of Spruce Street.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

