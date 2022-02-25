Farming medical training event draws larger crowd than anticipated

KENNETT, MO. (KAIT) - Farmers risk their lives every time they go out into the fields.

For many, the closest hospital or medical center may be miles away. In a worst-case scenario, having emergency medical training could be the difference between life and death.

That’s why one Kennett woman decided to provide just that.

On Wednesday morning, Tina Brown hosted an emergency training session in Kennett in collaboration with several medical organizations. Initially, she only expected 20 to 25 farmers to sign up, so she was blown away when over 100 attendees showed up to the event.

“The trainers were like ‘we’ve never had a class with over 25 people, how many do you think you’re going to have?’ and I told them we would have over 100. They said ‘oh my God, what are you thinking? We’ve never done anything like this’,” Brown said.

Those in attendance learned the basics of CPR, fashioning tourniquets, and other methods that could help farmers in case of an emergency. She said she plans to host the event bi-annually but is already looking into other avenues to spread awareness and training across Region 8.

Her passion stems from a statement she holds near and dear.

“If it saves one farmer’s life, all the work is well worth it,” she said.

