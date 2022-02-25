Energy Alert
Fast Break Friday Night (2/25/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday features college and high school basketball. Regional tournaments are postponed until Saturday because of winter weather and road conditions.

Fast Break Friday Night (2/25/22)

Arkansas State men’s basketball vs. Appalachian State

#18 Arkansas/#3 Kentucky preview

Jonesboro at Marion (Boys)

Jonesboro at Marion (Girls)

Greene County Tech at Paragould (Boys)

Greene County Tech at Paragould (Girls)

4A East Regional Update

3A 2 Regional Update

2A North Regional Update

2A Central Regional Update

1A 2 Regional Update

#23 Lyon women’s basketball vs. UHSP (AMC Semifinals)

Williams Baptist men’s basketball vs. Central Baptist (AMC Quarterfinals)

Crowley’s Ridge women’s basketball vs. Wilberforce (CAC Quarterfinals)

