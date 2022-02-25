Fatal house fire under investigation

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators believe someone hooking up a heater to a propane bottle may have caused a fatal fire.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, two people died Thursday evening when a fire started at a home on Highway 118 near the Poinsett County line.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending notification of next of kin.

Crittenden County CID Chief Todd Grooms said it appeared the fire may have started when someone tried to hook up a heater to a propane bottle.

However, Grooms said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

