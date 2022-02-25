Energy Alert
Fatal house fire under investigation

Two people were killed Thursday evening in a house fire on Highway 118 near the...
Two people were killed Thursday evening in a house fire on Highway 118 near the Crittenden-Poinsett county line, Crittenden County authorities said Friday.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators believe someone hooking up a heater to a propane bottle may have caused a fatal fire.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, two people died Thursday evening when a fire started at a home on Highway 118 near the Poinsett County line.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending notification of next of kin.

Crittenden County CID Chief Todd Grooms said it appeared the fire may have started when someone tried to hook up a heater to a propane bottle.

However, Grooms said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

