Feb. 25: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Sunshine should return on Friday. Look for everyone to go above freezing today into the weekend.

A weak storm system will slide south of us on Saturday night, briefly giving us some rain.

Rainfall should be light with most of it staying from Jonesboro southward. Next week looks nice with highs in the 50s and 60s

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Thousands are still without power in Arkansas. We’ll have a live update on efforts to get the power back on.

“God was watching”: Searcy family looking on the bright side after tree falls on their home.

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in.

Documents reveal Arkansas inspectors knew of rodent issues at West Memphis Family Dollar center for nearly a year.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Winter weather moved through Region 8 Thursday, with colder temperatures expected this weekend.
Winter Storm Advisory: Tens of thousands without power; more freezing rain expected
A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left...
Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
A Fulton County man was killed and three others were injured Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash...
One dead, three injured in one-vehicle crash
Over 8,000 power outages reported in Arkansas
Digital Desk UPDATE: Thousands of outages in Arkansas during winter storm

Freezing rain caused some power outages in Cross County and Wynne Thursday.
Wynne residents without power again
Cpl. Kevin Helm of Troop I was on his way to work early Thursday when he slipped and fell in...
Oof! Trooper takes hard fall during winter storm