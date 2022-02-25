Feb. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Sunshine should return on Friday. Look for everyone to go above freezing today into the weekend.

A weak storm system will slide south of us on Saturday night, briefly giving us some rain.

Rainfall should be light with most of it staying from Jonesboro southward. Next week looks nice with highs in the 50s and 60s

News Headlines

Thousands are still without power in Arkansas. We’ll have a live update on efforts to get the power back on.

“God was watching”: Searcy family looking on the bright side after tree falls on their home.

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in.

Documents reveal Arkansas inspectors knew of rodent issues at West Memphis Family Dollar center for nearly a year.

