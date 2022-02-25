Melting Begins but Still Cold

Winter Storm warnings have expired and another winter storm has come to an end. Watch for black ice this morning, especially on bridges. We’ll see a little bit of sun today before clouds build back in. Highs stay in the 30s but above freezing starting the melting. Keep your eyes upward as ice may start to fall off power lines and trees. Not much sun is expected for the weekend as we get a round of rain overnight Saturday. A little ice may mix in but shouldn’t be anything crazy. Rain helps clear any remaining ice. Highs start to increase next week with the 50s and some 60s expected.

