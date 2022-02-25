Energy Alert
Harrisburg mayor hopeful to keep power on

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Road conditions began to clear up in Harrisburg Thursday morning, Feb. 24.

Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimble reported main arteries through town are clear with a few slick spots, adding crews were out the night before trying to clear out roads.

He added the main trouble spots are gravel roads and county roads.

As far as power, Mayor Kimble did not report any outages, saying that he is hopeful it can remain the same way throughout the day.

“The lines did get coated last night,” he said. “The trees are coated worse than our lines.”

The Harrisburg Community Center will be open to serve as a warming shelter if people need it.

If you need a ride to the shelter, you are advised to call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.

