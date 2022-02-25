Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man dies in rural Butler County fire

Butler Co. Coroner Jim Akers said the fire is not considered suspicious. (Source: Pexels/stock...
Butler Co. Coroner Jim Akers said the fire is not considered suspicious. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a fire in rural Butler County on Friday morning, February 25.

According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, county fire crews and the sheriff’s office responded to the fire around 9 a.m. on County Road 323.

He said 64-year-old Bruce Morelan died as a result of the fire.

Akers said the fire is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Arkansas reported more than 20,000 customers without power.
Tens of thousands remain without power
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road
A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left...
Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
A Fulton County man was killed and three others were injured Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash...
One dead, three injured in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

On Feb.18, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a fatal...
Craighead County NAACP asks for thorough investigation in officer involved shooting
Two people were killed Thursday evening in a house fire on Highway 118 near the...
Fatal house fire under investigation
Freezing rain coated power lines and trees in ice in Cape Girardeau.
Power companies discuss outages in Arkansas
Rob Roedel, director of corporate communications for Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, echoed...
Tracking Power Outages: Rob Roedel, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas
Brandi Hinkle of Entergy Arkansas said despite the large number of outages, she expects them to...
Tracking Power Outages: Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas