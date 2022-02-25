Energy Alert
Mother jumps with baby from fatal 3-story apartment fire

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby in her hands, saving her child. (Source: WRAL, Melissa Hinkel, Broadcastify)
By Adam Owens
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – A grandmother and granddaughter died in a fire at their home in North Carolina early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby in her hands, saving her child.

Surveillance video shows the woman high above the ground with a young baby in her arms as she decides to jump.

“The whole fire just went up the side of the house,” explained neighbor Melissa Henkel. “She got down and tried to get off the top deck. She fell to the second deck and she was holding a baby at the time.”

Firefighters arrived and rescued the woman’s 9-year-old son from the burning condo. His mother said he had burns and inhaled a lot of smoke.

The woman’s daughter and mother were still stuck inside. Neighbors believe the grandmother died trying to save her granddaughter.

A fire investigation found no smoke detectors in the home that burned. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen.

