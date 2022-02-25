Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NWS: Damage in Butler, New Madrid Counties from microburst with strong winds

Storm damage in New Madrid County, Mo. on Tuesday, February 22.
Storm damage in New Madrid County, Mo. on Tuesday, February 22.(Dena Merick/cNews)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reports damage from a microburst and strong winds on Tuesday morning, February 22.

According to the damage report, they found a damage from a microburst with 80-90 mile-per-hour winds struck southeast Butler County between 5:12 and 5:18 a.m.

It began 5 miles east-southeast of Neelyville, just north of Allred Lake Natural Area along County Road 2601 and ended along County Road 214 in Coon Island Conservation Area, about 5.2 miles west-southwest of Qulin.

The damage report noted the path length was 6.5 miles.

It stated one SEMI trailer was flipped onto its side and an empty grain bin was also turned onto its side. Three wooden utility poles were pushed nearly to the ground.

The NWS also said a grain silo was severely dented and a mobile home was shifted of its foundation with a small portion of its roof decking removed. They reported several outbuildings were severely damaged or destroyed.

Trees were also uprooted.

In Conran, in New Madrid County, the NWS reported thunderstorm wind damage that included a few outbuildings with roof damage, large barns with roof damage.

Storm damage in New Madrid County, Mo. on Tuesday, February 22.
Storm damage in New Madrid County, Mo. on Tuesday, February 22.(Dena Merick/cNews)

They also reported downed tree limbs and siding and roof damage to a few homes.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Arkansas reported more than 20,000 customers without power.
Tens of thousands remain without power
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road
A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left...
Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
A Fulton County man was killed and three others were injured Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash...
One dead, three injured in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road
Over 100 farmers gathered for the training session.
Farming medical training event draws larger crowd than anticipated
A motorist discovered the body of a woman along Highway 49 near Brookland Friday morning.
Body found on side of road
A Pocahontas man died and another was injured when their vehicles collided head-on.
1 killed, another injured in icy head-on collision