Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Oof! Trooper takes hard fall during winter storm

Wife thanks husband for serving the public
Cpl. Kevin Helm of Troop I was on his way to work early Thursday when he slipped and fell in...
Cpl. Kevin Helm of Troop I was on his way to work early Thursday when he slipped and fell in the ice near his home.(Source: Nikki Jeffcoat Helm)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Trooper who was on his way to work had trouble leaving his home Thursday morning, with security camera video of the situation getting nearly 2,500 views on Twitter.

Nikki Jeffcoat Helm said her husband, Cpl. Kevin Helm of Troop I, was headed to work in the winter weather around 6 a.m., Feb. 24 when he slipped on the ice in front of their home.

“My poor State Trooper husband going out to protect and serve in all this ice!!,” Jeffcoat Helm said. “Bless him!”

She said her husband was okay and was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather is moving out of Region 8, with the next chance of rain on Saturday.
Winter Storm Warning: Tens of thousands without power; more freezing rain expected
A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left...
Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck
Poinsett County deputies are at the scene of a bus sliding off the road Wednesday afternoon...
School bus slides off road in Poinsett County
A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with murder after police said...
Murder suspect held on $5 million bond
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Winter weather is moving out of Region 8, with the next chance of rain on Saturday.
Winter Storm Warning: Tens of thousands without power; more freezing rain expected
Highway 1 in Harrisburg
Harrisburg mayor hopeful to keep power on
Road conditions in Poinsett County, especially Harrisburg, were okay Thursday as city officials...
Harrisburg mayor hopeful to keep power on