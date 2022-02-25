Oof! Trooper takes hard fall during winter storm

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Trooper who was on his way to work had trouble leaving his home Thursday morning, with security camera video of the situation getting nearly 2,500 views on Twitter.

Nikki Jeffcoat Helm said her husband, Cpl. Kevin Helm of Troop I, was headed to work in the winter weather around 6 a.m., Feb. 24 when he slipped on the ice in front of their home.

“My poor State Trooper husband going out to protect and serve in all this ice!!,” Jeffcoat Helm said. “Bless him!”

My poor State Trooper husband going out to protect and serve in all this ice!! Bless him! @KATVToddYak @KATVNews 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 P.S. He’s fine!!💙 pic.twitter.com/ofEccwVQ5M — Nikki Jeffcoat Helm (@NikkiJHogs11) February 25, 2022

She said her husband was okay and was not hurt.

