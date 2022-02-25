Energy Alert
Outages, trees down in Wynne

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - As road conditions started to improve in Wynne, power outages and trees became the main issues for the city.

Cross County Judge Donnie Sanders said county officials have been cutting up trees that landed on the roads and near homes and powerlines. Since 2 a.m. Thursday, there were almost 15 trees down.

Judge Sanders added power outages were widespread throughout town, saying he and administrators have been contacting Woodruff Electric and Entergy Arkansas.

“We do know that they are working feverishly to get this back on, and they have to do it safely,” Judge Sanders said.

Outages impeded traffic at intersections including Highways 64 and 1 and interrupted business and government operations, including the Cross County Courthouse.

The county judge warned people to stay off the roads, if possible.

“Stay home if you can, but if you travel, be very careful because you do not know when you will go around that curve,” he said, “those trees and tree limbs are very dangerous.”

If people lose power, they are advised to call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911 for emergencies to receive assistance.

