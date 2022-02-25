Power companies discuss outages in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to PowerOutage.US, more than 31,000 Arkansans were without power Friday morning. Thousands of those residents live in Region 8.

Both Entergy Arkansas and Craighead Electric Cooperative reported outages across Northeast Arkansas. Crittenden and St. Francis Counties were hit the hardest, with a combined total of nearly 9,000 outages.

Brandi Hinkle of Entergy Arkansas said despite the large number of outages, she expects them to be fixed relatively quickly.

“We believe most people will be restored by tonight,” she said. “There may be some that go over into the weekend, but that’s going to be a very small number, hopefully.”

She did say there are over 100 damaged power poles across the company’s coverage area. Those poles can take anywhere from five to eight hours to repair, if not longer, which could delay some restoration times.

Rob Roedel, director of corporate communications for Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, echoed the sentiment of a quick turnaround process.

“I think we’re on the mend completely here,” he said. “We should be able to get everyone back on in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

For up-to-date outage maps, you can visit both the Entergy Arkansas and Craighead Electric Cooperative websites.

