Rep. Crawford discusses Russia/Ukraine situation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin in invading Ukraine is to reconstitute the old Soviet Union, Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) said Friday.

Crawford, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, was interviewed by content partner Talk Business & Politics for an interview that will air at 9:30 a.m., Feb. 27, on KAIT-ABC.

The congressman said Putin is a former KGB agent who is “100% all in” for the Soviet agenda. Crawford visited Ukraine before Christmas and said he met with defense officials in the country.

Crawford noted the Ukrainian people are proud of their country, have a hatred for Russia, and are pro-American. The Ukrainian people will fight to the death to defend their country, Crawford said, noting they need major weapons.

He expects the battle between Russia and Ukraine to be very long, bloody, and drawn out which could leave a “big mess in Eastern Europe.”

Crawford said the issue has energy and geographic implications for Europe and the United States, especially with what role Europe will play. He is not in favor of sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, especially since it was not indicated now anyway.

However, Crawford said he believes the U.S. and the Biden administration, missed an opportunity to place sanctions on Russia sooner with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Crawford said Russia and China have been actively engaged in diplomacy in Central and South America, putting the debate in our hemisphere.

But, Crawford said the decision to invade Ukraine was solely in the hands of Putin.

“He’s unstable, He’s a mad man, has been for a long time,” Crawford said in the interview. “And he’s masked it. But it is clear now.”

