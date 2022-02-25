Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship

FILE - Navy Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays arrives for a hearing at Naval Base San Diego, Monday, Dec....
FILE - Navy Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays arrives for a hearing at Naval Base San Diego, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court martial for arson, according to charges filed Friday.

Ryan Mays, 20, faces two counts in military court for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard the amphibious assault ship as the fire burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego.

It marked one of the worst noncombat warship disasters in recent memory and the vessel had to be scrapped.

Navy prosecutors have said that Mays set the fire because he was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training. His defense lawyers said there was no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze.

Mays was charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel.

Defense lawyer Gary Barthel said the decision to proceed to trial came despite a hearing officer’s recommendation that there wasn’t enough evidence to win a conviction after a preliminary hearing in December.

“In our perspective it’s that the Navy’s not looking for justice in this case,” Barthel said. “What the Navy’s looking for is to make Mays a scapegoat.”

Barthel said Mays has always maintained his innocence and looks forward to proving it at trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Arkansas reported more than 20,000 customers without power.
Tens of thousands remain without power
A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left...
Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
A Fulton County man was killed and three others were injured Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash...
One dead, three injured in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Freezing rain coated power lines and trees in ice in Cape Girardeau.
Power companies discuss outages in Arkansas
Rob Roedel, director of corporate communications for Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, echoed...
Tracking Power Outages: Rob Roedel, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas
Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after being announced as President Joe...
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
Brandi Hinkle of Entergy Arkansas said despite the large number of outages, she expects them to...
Tracking Power Outages: Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas