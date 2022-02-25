Schools across Missouri will receive $2 billion in federal COVID-19 spending

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri schools will soon split nearly $2 billion from the American Rescue Plan.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a supplemental budget giving the go-ahead for the distribution of the money.

The money is for schools to recover from any consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives of the Missouri National Education Association union say the money is the single largest infusion of resources into our public schools in our nation’s history. The MNEA’s Mark Jones says this is about putting the money into reading and math specialists and classroom aides so that students get more one-on-one attention.

“They are going to hire a reading and math specialist to help their students overcome any gaps that might have happened during the COVID chaos,” said Jones. “Other districts are going to hire mental health professionals and counselors because that’s what their students need. Other districts are gonna go out and really focus on making sure there’s a lot more help in the classroom so students can get that individual attention.”

Missouri is the last state to move the money into the classrooms.

