Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tyronza’s icy conditions leave trees as real concern

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - The freezing rain and sleet seen across Northeast Arkansas left Tyronza with ice-covered trees, making for a real hazard.

The two-inch-thick ice on some trees is causing branches to flop and eventually snap. Those falling branches have landed on power lines, houses, even cars, causing a lot of damage around the community.

Mayor Charles Glover said that when he saw the freezing rain coming down Wednesday, it made him nervous.

“Originally, I was scared about the power going out,” he said. “I woke up though Thursday morning and saw the trees bending down, and I knew we were going to have some problems.”

One Tyronza resident said he kept power the whole day Wednesday and through the night, but this morning, when one tree on his front lawn fell on a power line, the lights went out.

Glover said there is not much to do other than wait for mother nature to take its course.

“With no more precipitation in the forecast tomorrow, I am hoping that some of this will melt,” he said. “I just want people to be careful though. These branches could fall at any time, so be sure you are aware of your surroundings.”

The trees were not the only thing affected by the ice. The heavy accumulation caused a utility pole on Highway 118 to snap, causing the highway to close for hours and leaving many in the cold.

Glover added there was some structural damage to homes and cars, but thankfully, no one was injured. He hopes it will stay that way as the ice melts.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather is moving out of Region 8, with the next chance of rain on Saturday.
Winter Storm Warning: Tens of thousands without power; more freezing rain expected
A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left...
Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck
Poinsett County deputies are at the scene of a bus sliding off the road Wednesday afternoon...
School bus slides off road in Poinsett County
A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with murder after police said...
Murder suspect held on $5 million bond
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

Highway 1 in Harrisburg
Harrisburg mayor hopeful to keep power on
Road conditions in Poinsett County, especially Harrisburg, were okay Thursday as city officials...
Harrisburg mayor hopeful to keep power on
Traffic light out at the intersection of Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 1
Outages, trees down in Wynne
Power outages and trees down have caused problems in Cross County.
Outages, trees down in Wynne