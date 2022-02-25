Wynne residents without power again

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The power went out again in Wynne just before 8 PM Thursday night.

Not all residents lost power during this second outage. Near Hamilton Avenue one side of the road had power and the other did not.

I spoke with some of the people that live on the side with no power. They were worried about how cold it could get as the night continued.

Power was out earlier Thursday in Wynne due to ice weighing down power lines and tree limbs.

It was restored after about 3 hours.

A resident said this round of outages came after he heard a loud noise.

“The transformer blew a while ago. We were just sitting there and we heard a big pow in the back yard and we saw the sparks and the transformer in the back corner blew,” said Brandon Mays.

The outage was spotty across Wynne and Cross county.

Residents I spoke with said they received a message from Entergy about the outage in their area.

Entergy was not able to give residents an estimated time for when power would be restored, since many are still without in the coverage area.

