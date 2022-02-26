A-State clock tower “light blue” in support of Ukraine
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The clock tower at the Dean B. Ellis Library at A-State was light blue Friday evening to support Ukraine.
The lighting comes as Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reassured citizens that he and other top officials would stay in the capital as the fight continues.
