Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

BBB cautions donors to avoid questionable relief charities

BBB cautions donors to avoid questionable relief charities
BBB cautions donors to avoid questionable relief charities(WBKO News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau cautions anyone wanting to donate money to help those in Ukraine to avoid questionable relief charities.

The BBB offers a few tips and questions to consider before donating to a charity.

  • Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief?
  • Do they make exaggerated financial claims such as “100% will be spent on relief”
  • The number one tip the BBB suggests is checking to see if the charity already has a presence in Ukraine

The BBB also provided this list of accredited charities for donations:

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road sent to crime lab for autopsy
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications
A flag sign in support of Ukraine has been placed at the Highway 67 intersection in Corning.
Residents show support of Ukraine with sign
The 100-year-old Troy Rimmer about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
World War II veteran celebrates milestone birthday

Latest News

Prosecuting attorney clears officer in deadly shooting
Black History Month Special Part One.
Still I Rise: Celebrating Black Perseverance in Arkansas
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden closes out Black History Month with White House event
Still I Rise: Part Three
Still I Rise: Part Two