BBB cautions donors to avoid questionable relief charities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau cautions anyone wanting to donate money to help those in Ukraine to avoid questionable relief charities.

The BBB offers a few tips and questions to consider before donating to a charity.

Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief?

Do they make exaggerated financial claims such as “100% will be spent on relief”

The number one tip the BBB suggests is checking to see if the charity already has a presence in Ukraine

The BBB also provided this list of accredited charities for donations:

