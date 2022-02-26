Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cotton farmers to receive $.75 per acre rebate

A total of $318,000 will be returned to cotton farmers by the end of April.
A total of $318,000 will be returned to cotton farmers by the end of April.(Stacy Pearce)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers in the natural state may get a noticeable return soon.

The Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation (ABWEF) board of directors voted to provide a cash rebate of $.75 per acre to Arkansas cotton farmers for cotton acreage reported in 2021 under Arkansas’s boll weevil eradication program.

A total of $318,000 will be returned to cotton farmers by the end of April.

The ABWEF is an Arkansas nonprofit corporation designated to operate the Arkansas boll weevil eradication program. The ABWEF and the boll weevil eradication operations are overseen by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Plant Industry Division.

“The Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation has remained dedicated to the best interests of Arkansas cotton growers throughout the successful operation of the boll weevil eradication program,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “Providing rebates to producers while also maintaining reserves to ensure sustainability of the program is a testament to good management and a successful partnership on behalf of Arkansas’s agricultural industry.”

The ABWEF borrowed millions of dollars over the years from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), as did other Southern states and programs, to finance the boll weevil eradication program that began in 1997.

Since 2018, the ABWEF has provided a cash rebate to growers each year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Arkansas reported more than 20,000 customers without power.
Tens of thousands remain without power
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road
A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left...
Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck
A Pocahontas man died and another was injured when their vehicles collided head-on.
1 killed, another injured in icy head-on collision
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

The clock tower at the A-State library was "light blue" Friday in support of Ukraine.
A-State clock tower “light blue” in support of Ukraine
Electric crews were out for most of the day Friday doing their best to get the power back on as...
Marked Tree residents still in the dark
The A-State light tower was light blue Friday in support of Ukraine.
A-State clock tower “light blue” in support of Ukraine
Two people were killed Thursday in a house fire on Highway 118, according to the Crittenden...
Fatal house fire under investigation