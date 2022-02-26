Energy Alert
Forrest City murder suspect arrested in Jonesboro

Voltaurus Parchman Jr. of Forrest City was arrested on suspicion of murder-1st degree after an investigation by Forrest City police.(Source: Forrest City Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a St. Francis County man accused of murder last year ended this week in a Jonesboro restaurant.

Forrest City Police said on social media Friday that Voltaurus Parchman Jr. of Forrest City was arrested Feb. 23 at the Golden Corral on Highland Drive.

Parchman Jr. had been sought by police since the Christmas 2021 murder of Kenyatae Chism.

Police said Chism was found shot to death in the Stonebrook Subdivision. They began searching for Parchman as a suspect in the murder, but the leads started to go cold.

However, authorities said the case began to warm up as they got word Parchman was in the restaurant.

Lt. Eric Varner called the U.S. Marshals Service and Jonesboro Police for their help.

“Lt. Det. Varner then tracked Parchman to the Golden Corral on Highland Drive and immediately went inside the restaurant. After discovering Parchman sitting inside, Varner alerted the nearby teams and made contact,” Forrest City Police said in the Facebook post.

Parchman was arrested on suspicion of murder-1st degree and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28 for a probable cause hearing.

Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said the detectives helped to make the case and that the murder was difficult for everyone concerned, especially at Christmas.

“All murders are senseless but to take a man from his family, at the residence of his family, and on Christmas Day is just downright evil. We will do all that is necessary to bring closure to this family and the individuals involved to justice,” Lee said.

