Jonesboro native brings talent to Beijing

By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - From Jonesboro to Beijing, a Jonesboro native returned to the Olympics for the third time this year.

While he was not in an athletic competition, Matt Hubbard has spent the past few weeks in freezing temperatures to make sure the production of the Olympics was ready for us to watch.

“It’s pretty awesome to do that,” said Hubbard.

Matt Hubbard grew up in Jonesboro and graduated from Arkansas State University.

That is when his career in TV production began.

“You’re going to have to start low, but once you start low that can turn into something else, but just continue to put your name out there,” he said.

Hubbard made connections at his internship in Florida that ultimately landed him a job to work with the Olympics.

In 2016, he was part of the event in Rio and showed off his skills to the world.

“It’s so fun to be on the biggest stage and showcasing what we do for the world to see,” he said.

This year, during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, he worked on the aspects that help viewers understand what’s going on during each game.

He was also part of all the snowboarding and skiing events.

“I’m in charge of the graphics, which you see on TV,” he said. “So, the lower thirds of people, stats, the results. I’m in charge of that entire room.”

Hubbard is back from Beijing, but now, he is preparing to work on golf events like the US Open and British Open.

Hubbard said his favorite part of the Olympics this year was being a part of Shaun White’s last race.

