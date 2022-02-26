Jonesboro police respond to shooting on Georgia Drive
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of Georgia Drive, according to authorities.
Officers got a call around 8:13 p.m., Feb. 25 about the shooting.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, the person has non-life-threatening injuries.
The person was taken to an area hospital and the incident is still under investigation.
Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.