Jonesboro police respond to shooting on Georgia Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of Georgia Drive, according to authorities.

Officers got a call around 8:13 p.m., Feb. 25 about the shooting.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, the person has non-life-threatening injuries.

The person was taken to an area hospital and the incident is still under investigation.

