Marked Tree residents still in the dark

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Since Wednesday night, all Marked Tree residents that live west of the St. Francis River have been having to deal with cold temperatures and darkness as crews work to restore power.

Entergy had staff working in Marked Tree all day Friday, trying to remove fallen tree branches from powerlines as well as knock some ice off.

Stacey Clark lost her power around 4:00 a.m. Thursday and said her family has had to come up with ways to stay warm.

“Multiple blankets, multiple layers of clothing just doing what we can,” said Clark. “Thankfully, we had friends that let us come over and stay overnight so we did not have to stay in our cold house.”

Clark added that she can see her breath in her house and that they have no way to eat any hot food with an electric stove.

Clark is not the only one suffering without the lights. Windell Tilley said that he and his wife have been going back and forth from their car to get warm and charge their phones.

“We have started some fires to also keep us warm,” said Tilley. “Though a lot of what we do is go to the car for around ten minutes to just get some heat.”

Tilley added that the most frustrating part of the situation is not knowing when crews might be able to turn the lights on.”

“The uncertainty of when it’s coming back on is the worst,” said Tilley. “The inconvenience really, but thankfully we do have a gas water heater, so we at least have hot water.”

Electric crews were out for most of the day Friday doing their best to get the power back on as soon as possible.

