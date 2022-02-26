Memphis man living in Arkansas talks back-to-back ice storms

TYRONZA, Ark. (WMC) - A Memphis man who just went through the Feb. 3 ice storm in the Bluff City moved to Tyronza, Arkansas last weekend.

Three days later, another ice storm walloped the eastern part of the Natural State, including his new home.

Jason Rosselot also experienced Ice Storm ‘94 in Memphis. He told Action News 5 that what happened to Tyronza and neighboring towns in eastern Arkansas this week rivals the ice storm damage he saw nearly three decades ago.

“Just the sound at 4:30 in the morning,” said Rosselot, “to be woken up when a limb goes through the window, I thought I was dreaming.”

Rosselot woke up Thursday morning to a nightmare situation in Tyronza, a tiny town of about 700 people 30 minutes north of Memphis.

“Just trees, limbs down all throughout town, downed trees everywhere,” he said. “One of them went through our dining room window, so that will have to be repaired. In the daytime, there are lots of chainsaws running.”

Rosselot lived in Memphis when the Feb. 3 ice storm hit the Bluff City. In fact, that’s the day he got engaged to his fiance, Nikki. His plans to propose while recreating their first date at the downtown Memphis restaurant where they dined were dashed by the winter weather.

Much of Memphis and Shelby County was paralyzed after a third of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers lost power when power lines and trees were coated by ice. Last weekend, he moved into her house in Tyronza in Poinsett County, and Mother Nature welcomed him with frozen arms.

“Lots of power lines covered in ice. We have power now,” he said. “It’s gone on and off four or five times. My fiance’s parents live about a mile outside of town, still in Tyronza, but outside of the town area, and they are without power right now.”

He shared photos with Action News 5 of powerlines covered in a thick layer of ice, frozen fences, and iced over trees with broken limbs. Late Friday, Entergy Arkansas was still working to get power back to thousands of homes and businesses in Poinsett, Crittenden, Mississippi, and St. Francis counties.

“Went to go get some gas and the entire town of Marked Tree right there, you know, the McDonald’s, the bank, the Dollar General, the gas stations, everything was without power the other day. So, that was a little bit of a setback,” Rosselot said.

With boxes to unpack, a wedding to plan, and puppies Chloe and Barbie to care for, Rosselot said he’s ready for the Mid-South to thaw out.

“No more ice storms. We’ve had enough of that. I’m ready for summer weather,” he said. “We’re one of the few houses over here with a swimming pool and we’re ready to open that up and sit by the pool and barbecue.”

Entergy Arkansas said the ice storm impacted more than 59,000 customers statewide. The utility said it has 2,100 people working to restore power to the remaining 11,000 homes and businesses still in the dark.

