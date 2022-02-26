Energy Alert
West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty

The West Memphis Fire Department was in mourning Saturday after hearing word that Firefighter...
The West Memphis Fire Department was in mourning Saturday after hearing word that Firefighter Jason Lang was killed after helping in the aftermath of a traffic crash in Pine Bluff.(Source: West Memphis Fire Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis firefighter died early Saturday when he stopped to help someone after he saw a crash in the Pine Bluff area.

The West Memphis Fire Department said on social media that Firefighter Jason Lang was with the department since Dec. 2021.

The West Memphis Fire Department is deeply saddened by the loss of Firefighter Jason Lang. Early Saturday morning,...

Posted by West Memphis Fire Department on Saturday, February 26, 2022

“Early Saturday morning, February 26, 2022, a West Memphis firefighter lost his life in the line of duty bravely doing his job and encountering the dangers that our EMTs face every day along the interstate,” the West Memphis Fire Department said on Facebook.

Officials said Lang was on his way to a class in Pine Bluff when the incident happened.

“Firefighter Lang was en route to an EMT clinical training class in Pine Bluff when he stopped to render aid during a traffic accident alongside the interstate and was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler passing by,” WMFD said.

City officials said Lang should be remembered for his bravery.

“Firefighter Jason Lang immediately and without hesitation, bravely made the ultimate sacrifice and he will always be remembered for his legacy and bravery for serving others,” West Memphis Fire Chief Barry Ealy said.

“I call on the people of West Memphis and the entire Mid-South region to join me in remembering him, and continue to pray for his family, friends and our first responders,” West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

