Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Quiet Week Before an Active Weekend

February 28th, 2022
Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (2/27/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet week expected and we deserve it after severe and winter weather last week. A lot of sunshine over the next several days even as a few clouds increase later this evening. Clouds increase Friday into the weekend as rain chances rise. Highs stay in the 60s for most of the week. 70s become more likely as we approach the weekend. Morning temperatures eventually go above freezing. Enjoy the week! More active weather is likely on the way deeper into March.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road sent to crime lab for autopsy
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications
A flag sign in support of Ukraine has been placed at the Highway 67 intersection in Corning.
Residents show support of Ukraine with sign
The 100-year-old Troy Rimmer about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
World War II veteran celebrates milestone birthday

Latest News

Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
March 7 to 11 is Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness week begins on March 7
Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (2/27/22)
Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (2/27/22)
Entergy Arkansas reported more than 20,000 customers without power at one point Friday afternoon.
Thousands still remain without power after winter storm