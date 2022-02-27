Quiet Week Before an Active Weekend

Quiet week expected and we deserve it after severe and winter weather last week. A lot of sunshine over the next several days even as a few clouds increase later this evening. Clouds increase Friday into the weekend as rain chances rise. Highs stay in the 60s for most of the week. 70s become more likely as we approach the weekend. Morning temperatures eventually go above freezing. Enjoy the week! More active weather is likely on the way deeper into March.

