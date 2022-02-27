Candidates continue filing for office, prepare for campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As the 2022 filing period is set to conclude March 1, candidates have continued to file for office and will soon get ready for the next step of their campaign.

As of Feb. 27, several dozen candidates have filed for federal, state, state legislative and judicial races for the 2022 primary May 24 and the general election Nov. 8.

The candidates so far, according to Secretary of State’s website, include:

FEDERAL RACES

United States Senate = Republicans Sen. John Boozman, Jake Bequette, Heath Loftis; Democrats Natalie James, Dan Whitfield, Jack E. Foster; and Libertarian Kenneth Cates.

U.S. House District 1 = Republicans Rep. Rick Crawford, Jody Shackelford and State Rep. Brandt Smith; and Democrat State Rep. Monte Hodges.

U.S. House District 2 = Republicans Rep. French Hill, Conrad Reynolds; Democrat Quintessa Hathaway and Libertarian Michael White.

U.S. House District 3 = Republicans Rep. Steve Womack and Neil Robinson Kumar; Democrat Lauren Mallett-Hays.

U.S. House District 4 = Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman and Libertarian Gregory Maxwell.

STATEWIDE RACES

Governor = Republicans Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Francis “Doc” Washburn; Democrats Anthony “Tony” Bland, Supha Xayprasith-Mays, James “Rus” Russell III, Chris Jones, former State Rep. Jay Martin; Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. and Write-ins Michael Woodard, Elvis Presley and Dan Nelson.

Lt. Governor = Republicans State Sen. Jason Rapert, Greg Bledsoe, Doyle Webb; Democrat Kelly Ross Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert.

Attorney General = Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Democrat Jesse Gibson and Write-in Gerhard Langguth.

Auditor = Republican State Treasurer Dennis Milligan.

Secretary of State = Republicans Secretary of State John Thurston and former State Sen. Eddie Joe Williams, Democrat Josh Price.

Treasurer = Republicans State Sen. Mat Pitsch and State Rep. Mark Lowery.

Land Commissioner = Republican Land Commissioner Tommy Land and Democrat Darlene Goldi Gaines.

STATE LEGISLATIVE RACES

State House, District 1 (Clay, Randolph and Greene) = Republicans Mayor Steve Dixon of Marmaduke and Justice of the Peace Jeremy Wooldridge, Democrat Mayor Teresa L. Roofe of Rector.

State House, District 2 (Randolph, Sharp and Fulton) = Republican State Rep. Marsh Davis and Hazelle Marie Whited.

State House, District 3 (Baxter and Fulton) = Republican Stetson Painter and Libertarian Steven Gene Parsons.

State House, District 4 (Baxter and Marion) = Republican State Rep. Jack Fortner.

State House, District 27 (Newton, Searcy, Stone and Izard) = Republicans Alan Yarbrough, Timmy Reid, and Steven Walker.

State House, District 28 (Stone, Independence, Sharp and Lawrence) = Republicans Bart Schulz and Chris Beller.

State House, District 30 (Lawrence, Greene and Craighead) = Republicans State Rep. Fran Cavenaugh and Coty W. Powers.

State House, District 31 (Greene) = Republican State Rep. Jimmy Gazaway.

State House, District 32 (Craighead) = Republican State Rep. Jack Ladyman and Libertarian Eric I. McGee.

State House, District 33 (Craighead) = Republican State Rep. Jon Milligan.

State House, District 34 (Mississippi) = Republican Joey Carr and Democrat Ollie Collins.

State House, District 35 (Crittenden, Cross) = Democrats State Rep. Milton Nicks Jr. and Demetrius Johnson Jr.

State House, District 36 (Poinsett, Craighead) = Republican State Rep. Johnny Rye Jr.

State House, District 37 (Poinsett, Cross and St. Francis) = Republican State Rep. Steve Hollowell and Democrat Christopher Joseph Reed.

State House, District 38 (Poinsett and Craighead) = Republican State Rep. Dwight Tosh.

State House, District 39 (Jackson, Independence and White) = Republicans State Rep. Craig Christiansen, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin, Jackson County Justice of the Peace Wayne Long and Libertarian Clayton Hall.

State House, District 40 (Independence, Cleburne, and White) = Republicans Stacey Caplener and Shad Pearce.

State House, District 41 (Stone and Cleburne) = Republican State Rep. Josh Miller and Libertarian Edward M. Flanigan III.

State House, District 57 (White) = Republican State Rep. Cameron Cooper and Libertarian Joshua Michael Huckaba.

State House, District 58 (White) = Republican State Rep. Les Eaves.

State House, District 59 (White, Lonoke) = Republican State Rep. Jim Wooten and Libertarian Kai Schulz.

State House, District 61 (Jackson, Woodruff, Monroe and Prairie) = Republicans Josh Rieves and Jeremiah Moore, Democrat Bruce Martin and Libertarian Garrett Sheeks.

State House, District 62 (St. Francis, Lee, Phillips and Desha) = Republicans State Rep. Mark McElroy and Wayne Reginald Beech, Democrat Dexter R. Miller.

State House, District 63 (Crittenden, St. Francis) = Democrat State Rep. Deborah Ferguson.

State Senate, District 9 (Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, Phillips) = Republican Terry Fuller and Democrat State Rep. Reginald Murdock.

State Senate, District 10 (Jackson, Poinsett, Woodruff, Cross, Prairie, Monroe, and Arkansas) = Republican State Sen. Ronald Caldwell and Democrat Cliff Hart.

State Senate, District 18 (White, Cleburne) = Republican State Sen. Jonathan Dismang and Libertarian James Burk.

State Senate, District 19 (Poinsett, Craighead and Mississippi) = Republican State Sen. Dave Wallace.

State Senate, District 20 (Craighead) = Republican State Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democrat Chenoa Summers.

State Senate, District 21 (Greene, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay) = Republicans State Sen. Blake Johnson and Curtis Hitt, Libertarian Alfred Jefferson Holland III.

State Senate, District 22 (Cleburne, Independence, Lawrence, Sharp, and Izard) = Republicans State Sen. James Sturch and State Rep. John Payton.

State Senate, District 23 (Boone, Marion, Baxter, Fulton, Izard) = Republican State Sen. Scott Flippo and Democrat Derek Huber.

State Senate, District 24 (Stone, Newton, Searcy, Van Buren, and Faulkner) = Republican State Sen. Missy Irvin.

JUDICIAL RACES

Arkansas Court of Appeals, District 1, Pos. 1 = Court of Appeals Raymond R. Abramson.

Arkansas Court of Appeals, District 1, Pos. 2 = Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer.

Arkansas Supreme Court, Position 2 = Justice Robin Wynne, District Judge Chris Carnahan.

Arkansas Supreme Court, Position 6 = Justice Karen Baker, Judge Gunner DeLay.

Arkansas Supreme Court, Position 7 = Justice Rhonda Wood.

Circuit Judge, District 1, Division 1 = Circuit Judge E. Dion Wilson.

Circuit Judge, District 1, Division 4 = Circuit Judge Chalk S. Mitchell.

Circuit Judge, District 2, Division 6 = Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander.

Prosecuting Attorney, District 1 (Cross, St. Francis, Lee, Phillips, and Monroe) = Prosecuting Attorney Todd Murray.

Prosecuting Attorney, District 2 ( Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett and Crittenden) = Corey Seats and Sonia Fonticiella.

Prosecuting Attorney, District 3 (Sharp, Randolph, Lawrence and Jackson) = John Pettie and Devon Holder.

Prosecuting Attorney, District 14 (Boone, Marion, Baxter and Newton) = Prosecuting Attorney David L. Ethredge.

Prosecuting Attorney, District 17 (White and Prairie) = Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy.

The filing period continues Monday, Feb. 28 and goes until noon March 1 for party candidates and 3 p.m. March 1 for judicial candidates.

