FedEx suspends services to and from Russia(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has announced that it is suspending services to and from Russia until further notice.

FedEx had announced on Thursday that it would suspending services to Ukraine as well.

This comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

FedEx says the safety of its team members is its top priority.

For updates on FedEx’s Russia service suspension, click here.

