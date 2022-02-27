Energy Alert
Residents show support of Ukraine with sign

A flag sign in support of Ukraine has been placed at the Highway 67 intersection in Corning.
A flag sign in support of Ukraine has been placed at the Highway 67 intersection in Corning.(Source: Ryan Carter via See It Snap It Send It)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A show of support for the people in Ukraine has arrived in Region 8, with a sign at a major intersection.

A Ukrainian flag sign has been placed at the Highway 67 intersection in Corning.

The support for Ukraine came as Russian President Vladimir Putin placed Russia’s nuclear force on alert, citing recent sanctions by the United States, European Union, and Japan after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The rise in the alert brought quick condemnation from U.S. and world leaders.

Ryan Carter submitted a photo of the sign to the See It, Snap It, Send It section of the Region 8 News website.

