Sun Belt Tournament: First round matchups announced

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
By Sun Belt Conference
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Seeds and matchups for the 2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship were announced Friday evening following the conclusion of the regular season.

The Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will take place from March 2-7, 2022, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., with all 12 teams competing in the single-elimination tournament.

Texas State (21-6, 12-3 SBC) concluded the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, securing its second-straight Sun Belt regular-season title in the process. Reigning tournament champion App State (18-13, 12-6 SBC), preseason favorite Georgia State (15-10, 9-5 SBC) and Troy (19-10, 10-6 SBC) also earned byes to the tournament quarterfinals.

The men’s tournament opens with first-round games on Thursday, March 3; quarterfinal games on Saturday, March 5; and semifinal games on Sunday, March 6. The first round, quarterfinal and semifinal games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The championship game will take place at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Tickets remain available through Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $15 to $60 for adults and $5 to $30 for children 12 years and younger.

For more information, click to visit the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship page.

Seeds and matchups for the 2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship were announced Saturday evening following the conclusion of the regular season.

The Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will take place from March 2-7, 2022, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., with all 12 teams competing in the single-elimination tournament.

Troy (22-7, 13-2 SBC), which was the coaches’ preseason pick to win the conference, claimed its second Sun Belt regular-season title in the last three years. The Trojans are currently on a nine-game winning streak entering the Sun Belt Championship.

The women’s tournament opens with first-round games on Wednesday, March 2; quarterfinal games on Friday, March 4; and semifinal games on Sunday, March 6. The first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The championship game will take place at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Tickets remain available through Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $15 to $60 for adults and $5 to $30 for children 12 years and younger.

For more information, click to visit the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship page.

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

First Round

Thursday, March 3

Game 1 – No. 9 UTA vs. No. 8 Louisiana, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 12 Little Rock vs. No. 5 South Alabama, 2 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 11 ULM vs. No. 6 Arkansas State, 5 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 10 Georgia Southern vs. No. 7 Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 5

Game 5 – Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Texas State, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Troy, 2 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Georgia State, 5 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 App State, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Sunday, March 6

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5 p.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Monday, March 7

Game 11 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 pm.

2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Game 1 – (8) Arkansas State vs. (9) Coastal Carolina – 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 2 – (5) Little Rock vs. (12) ULM – 2:00 p.m. CT

Game 3 – (6) Texas State vs. (11) South Alabama – 5:00 p.m. CT

Game 4 – (7) Georgia Southern vs. (10) Georgia State – 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, March 4, 2022

Game 5 – (1) Troy vs. Winner Game 1 – 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 6 – (4) App State vs. Winner Game 2 – 2:00 p.m. CT

Game 7 – (3) Louisiana vs. Winner Game 3 – 5:00 p.m. CT

Game 8 – (2) UTA vs. Winner Game 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 – 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 10 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 – 2:00 p.m. CT

Monday, March 7 (Championship)

Game 11 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 – 1:00 p.m. CT

