World War II veteran celebrates milestone birthday

The 100-year-old Troy Rimmer about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
The 100-year-old Troy Rimmer about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Troy Rimmer returned to his house Saturday morning to find friends and family from all over there to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The Paragould resident served in World War II and spent much of his life as a truck driver, living in Arkansas, Florida, and Illinois.

He said when he saw everyone come into his house, he could not believe it.

“I was really not expecting this,” said Rimmer. “It is touching to see so many of my family members here from so far away.”

A family member who traveled from far is Rimmer’s nephew, Lynn McClain. McClain lives in Birmingham, Ala. and says he made the trip because he knows his uncle would do the same for him.

“He is such a good guy,” said McClain. “Truly an incredible uncle and I am so lucky to have someone like that to look up to.”

McClain said one of his favorite things about his uncle is his selflessness, noting that he always wants to give back.

“He would go to the hospital to visit other veterans all the time,” said McClain. “The funny part was the people he was visiting were younger than him and they would all get a big kick out of that.”

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks met Rimmer years ago when Rimmer was inducted into Greene County Tech’s Veterans Hall of Fame and said since then he has always felt a connection.

“We sat and talked and talked and he told some really good stories,” said Franks. “I felt like we really connected and coming here today to see him today was good.”

Rimmer received some presents and cake and was even able to blow out the candles by himself in what was a much-deserved birthday celebration.

