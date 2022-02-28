Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

20-year-old killed in explosion while housesitting

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the house explosion. (WCCO, MACH FAMILY, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) - Authorities in Minnesota are investigating a home explosion that killed a woman who was there housesitting.

Smoke rose from a gaping hole in the ground in rural Lexington Township, Minnesota, all that was left of a home that exploded late Friday night.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says crews arrived around 11:30 p.m. to a collapsed home on fire. They say the homeowners were gone, but a woman had been housesitting and caring for the dogs. Her body was found in the basement.

Friends identified the victim of a Minnesota home explosion as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a...
Friends identified the victim of a Minnesota home explosion as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a Minneapolis college student who hoped to study elementary education.(Source: Mach Family, WCCO via CNN)

Friends identified the victim as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, where she hoped to study elementary education.

“She always talked about how she was going to change the world by teaching the next generation,” her friend, Shelby Rae, wrote. “She didn’t care if she was having a bad day. If you told her you were upset, she wouldn’t rest until she got you to smile.”

She says Mach was proud of her Czech heritage, loved to dance and was the type of friend who always wanted to bring people together.

The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office are working together to determine the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road sent to crime lab for autopsy
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications
The 100-year-old Troy Rimmer about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
World War II veteran celebrates milestone birthday
A flag sign in support of Ukraine has been placed at the Highway 67 intersection in Corning.
Residents show support of Ukraine with sign

Latest News

In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks
Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland, where volunteers offer food, rides and shelter. Since...
Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. A new...
UN climate report: ‘Atlas of human suffering’ worse, bigger
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Feb. 28: What you need to know
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
It’s MLB’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season