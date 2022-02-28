Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State bowling wraps up Big Red Invite, Emma Stull wins MVP

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State bowling team split a pair of Baker best-of-seven matches Sunday at Hollywood Bowl to wrap up play at the Big Red Invite hosted by Nebraska.

A-State (60-29) finishes 5-7 for the weekend. In the opener Sunday, the Red Wolves fell behind 2-0 to Youngstown State, but rallied back for the 4-3 series victory. The Penguins took the first two games, 216-170 and 223-218, before A-State evened the match with wins of 215-183 and 198-189. Youngstown State took game five (228-211), but A-State won the last two games 218-194 and 236-169 to decide the match.

In the finale against Central Missouri, A-State took the first game 205-199 to get off to a good start. Central Missouri took the next two games (193-172, 276-237) to lead 2-1, but the Red Wolves won game four by three pins, 235-232 to even the matchup. Central Missouri won game five, 223-203, but A-State forced a decisive game seven with a 255-189 win in game six. Central Missouri took the match with a 246-224 total in game seven.

Following the conclusion of play Sunday, Emma Stull was presented tournament MVP honors for her performance in traditional play. Stull led the field rolling 1,193 pins for an impressive average of 238.60.

The final regular season event of the season is March 18-20 at the Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tenn. For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road sent to crime lab for autopsy
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
The West Memphis Fire Department was in mourning Saturday after hearing word that Firefighter...
West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty
Winter Olympics 2022
Jonesboro native brings talent to Beijing

Latest News

Arkansas women’s basketball wins regular season finale
A-State tennis splits matches Sunday
Emma Stull won Tournament MVP
A-State Bowling Finishes 5-7 in Big Red Invite in Nebraska
The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
Sun Belt Tournament: First round matchups announced