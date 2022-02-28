A-State bowling wraps up Big Red Invite, Emma Stull wins MVP

LINCOLN, Neb. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State bowling team split a pair of Baker best-of-seven matches Sunday at Hollywood Bowl to wrap up play at the Big Red Invite hosted by Nebraska.

A-State (60-29) finishes 5-7 for the weekend. In the opener Sunday, the Red Wolves fell behind 2-0 to Youngstown State, but rallied back for the 4-3 series victory. The Penguins took the first two games, 216-170 and 223-218, before A-State evened the match with wins of 215-183 and 198-189. Youngstown State took game five (228-211), but A-State won the last two games 218-194 and 236-169 to decide the match.

In the finale against Central Missouri, A-State took the first game 205-199 to get off to a good start. Central Missouri took the next two games (193-172, 276-237) to lead 2-1, but the Red Wolves won game four by three pins, 235-232 to even the matchup. Central Missouri won game five, 223-203, but A-State forced a decisive game seven with a 255-189 win in game six. Central Missouri took the match with a 246-224 total in game seven.

Following the conclusion of play Sunday, Emma Stull was presented tournament MVP honors for her performance in traditional play. Stull led the field rolling 1,193 pins for an impressive average of 238.60.

The final regular season event of the season is March 18-20 at the Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tenn.

