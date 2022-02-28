Energy Alert
A-State tennis splits matches Sunday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KAIT) - Closing out a three-match weekend, the Arkansas State women’s tennis team defeated Grambling State 5-0 and fell to Louisiana Tech 4-2 Sunday at the Louisiana Tech Tennis Complex.

A-State, now 4-5 overall on the season, took on Louisiana Tech (10-2) to open the day. In doubles play, Emily Surcey and Rebecca Brody won on court three 6-2, but Sofia Vdovychenko and Yasmine Humbert dropped their set 6-2 on court two to put doubles at 1-1. Thea Rice and Nejla Zukic dealt the Louisiana Tech No. 1 double pair just their second loss of the season with a 6-2 victory that clinched the doubles point for the Red Wolves.

Louisiana Tech came away with four singles victories to clinch the match 5-2. Vdovychenko (1-6, 1-6), Humbert (1-6, 3-6), Rice (2-6, 2-6) and Surcey (2-6, 4-6) fell in straight sets to give the hosts the 4-1 advantage. Brody battled to a 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6) decision on court six, but Zukic came up short on court two 5-7, 6-7 (3-7) to set the final margin of 5-2.

In the second match of the day, A-State swept the doubles point against Grambling State (0-8). Surcey and Brody won 6-0, Humbert and Vdovychenko picked up a 6-2 decision and Rice and Zukic came away with a 6-3 victory on court one. Rice made it 2-0 for the Red Wolves with back-to-back 6-0 sets and Vdovychenko followed with a 6-1, 6-0 win on court four. Surcey cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win on court three to give A-State a 4-0 advantage and Brody finished off the day with a 6-2, 6-0 win on court six. Zukic (6-2, 4-1) and Humbert (7-5, 4-0) had leads in their unfinished singles matches.

A-State opens Sun Belt Conference play Friday at home against Texas State. For the latest on A-State tennis, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateTennis) and Instagram (@astatetennis).

