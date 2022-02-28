Arkansas women’s basketball wins regular season finale

STARKVILLE, Miss. (KAIT) - Arkansas Women’s Basketball (17-12, 7-9) will head into the SEC Tournament with some momentum, as the Hogs beat Mississippi State (15-13, 6-10) 87-79 in Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday night. With the win, Arkansas finished the regular season eighth in the Southeastern Conference standings.

Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks will meet a familiar foe on Thursday in their first SEC Tournament game, as Missouri clinched the ninth seed with a win over Florida.

Arkansas’ offense broke out in this one, as six different Hogs reached double-figures in the win. Sasha Goforth led the way, scoring 20 points for the first time since coming home to Arkansas. Amber Ramirez supplied 15 and Makayla Daniels scored 14 points.

TURNING POINT

This was a fast-paced game all the way through, and the two offenses scored with relative ease in the first two quarters. Arkansas was finally able to gain some separation right before the halftime break, as the Hogs went on a quick 7-0 run, including five straight points from Daniels. The Razorbacks entered the break up 44-39.

Mississippi State came out of the break hot, going on a 7-2 run of their own to tie the game back up at 46. It was a seesaw affair once again, and the Dawgs even took the lead back with 5:10 to play in the third quarter. Neighbors’ bunch put together a big run once again to close the quarter, going on a 10-4 run to close the penultimate frame. Arkansas led 61-56 after three.

The Razorbacks were able to hold on due to some clutch plays down the stretch. Erynn Barnum was excellent in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of her 10 points in the quarter. She was also four of four from the free throw line down the stretch. The Bulldogs were able to cut the lead down to four with 1:38 to play, but the Hogs ended the game on a 7-3 run, clinching the eighth seed and the season sweep.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Samara Spencer led the team in assists, matching her career-high with six of them.

Goforth had three more blocks in the game, her ninth game this year with three or more.

Ramirez led the team on the glass, pulling down eight rebounds. She also had a team-high four steals.

Barnum’s 10 points marked her first game in double-figures since November 28 against Belmont.

NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas is onto the SEC Tournament, where they will meet Missouri in the 8/9 game. That game will tipoff at noon on Thursday, March 3, and will air live on SEC Network.

